WATCH: Chinese Nurse Treating Coronavirus Patients Gives Air Hug to Sobbing Daughter

China continues to battle the deadly epidemic coronavirus, several heart-wrenching videos and pictures from the country are emerging showing the difficult time people are going through.

A video of a nurse, who is treating coronavirus patients, consoling her sobbing daughter with an air hug is creating a buzz on social media.

The healthcare professionals in China treating coronavirus patients are not allowed to get into direct contact with other people as there is a fear of transmission of the virus.

In the 49-second clip shared by New China TV, the mother and daughter are seen wearing face masks and with their arms open, embrace a hug from a distance. Both the nurse and her daughter are seen standing at a distance and crying as they air hug each other.

The nurse's daughter, who is crying inconsolably, says her mother, "Mum, I miss you a lot."

The nurse named Liu Haiyan, who is also in tears, replies to her daughter saying, "Mum is fighting monsters. I will be back home once the virus (coronavirus) is beaten. Be good"

The girl then drops a packet of dumplings on the ground. Once she steps back, the nurse walks ahead to pick the packet.

The nurse then waves her daughter and promises her saying, "I will come back to be your company after we win the fight."

Watch the heart-touching video here:

The nurse is treating patients with coronavirus in a hospital in Henan Province.

The video has been viewed over 13 lakh times since being posted. Several people took to comment section to react to the tearjerker video. Many users called the video heartbreaking; some also praised the selflessness of the health practitioner fighting coronavirus.

"This is so heartbreaking. Salute to the mother. Daughter stay strong, mama is joining doctors, nurses and all other health workers to save lives. Mama and her team will win the fight," commented one user.

"The real fighter who is actually fighting upfront.... Deserve respect hats off," commented the other user.

Here are other comments:

Really such touching my heart ❤️ be good — wildlion (@chongthanorm1) February 4, 2020

Let's hope this epidemic will pass soon — Evvita (@EwaEdyta) February 4, 2020

Oh my God! Had tears watching this! 中国加油！ — Abdullah Kouffa Dow (@kuffadow) February 4, 2020

Watching this video brought tears to my eyes.All these families have a hard time. But this is not permanent.I hope everything goes well soon. — Muhammad Zaheer Khan (@rosenakyal) February 4, 2020

As per the coronavirus app, 34,981 people have been affected by the disease, with 24,953 from China's Hubei alone. So far, 724 have been killed by the disease. India has seen three infections were reported from Kerala.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.