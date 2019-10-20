Watch: 'Cigarette Cockroach' Smoking on the Streets of NYC is a Mood

Remember Pizza Rat? New York City's pizza-loving rodent became viral across the world this September when it was caught on tape lugging a slice of pizza to an unknown location. And now, cigarette cockroach is the new creature to go viral for mimicking not so healthy human activities.

On Friday, a cockroach was spotted in NY, contently smoking a cigarette. In the video captured by lawyer Tom Kretchmar, the cockroach can be seen dragging a burning cigarette across a sewer grater at the "53rd & 5th E/M stop".

Though it sometimes struggles, the roach seems fixed on getting its fill of nicotine.

Tired: pizza ratWired: cigarette cockroach pic.twitter.com/HPxBLkWstX — Tom Kretchmar (@tkretchmar) October 18, 2019

The video became quite a hit on Twitter with many wondering if the little roach was going to smoke the entire cigarette.

omg he's going to smoke it — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) October 18, 2019

cockroach: [takes long drag off street cig] Oh, I've been at this corner for years. The things I've seen... Remember Subway Inn? The original location, I mean. I was a regular. — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) October 18, 2019

I read that in the raspiest voice I could think of; just imagining him sitting on bar stool with a cup of coffee, scratching his head like “I have seen some things” 😂😂😂 — Katie (@CutieKatie_41) October 18, 2019

Goddamn this is brilliant — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 18, 2019

I guess if you have a lifespan of only 160 days, you might think, "Why not?" — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) October 18, 2019

While the roach may be the first of its kind to experience a smoke, a number of animals have previously opened up their lungs to man's greatest vice. In 2018, a video of a 22-year-old orangutan smoking a lit cigarette thrown inside by a visitor in an Indonesian zoo went viral.

The video outraged animal rights activists who blamed zoo authorities for negligence.

