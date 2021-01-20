Watch: CISF Personnel Saves Passenger’s Life with Quick CPR at Delhi Metro Station

The prompt action of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer in an emergency situation has saved the life of a man. The passenger named Satyanaran was at the Dabri Mor metro station of the Delhi Metro network when he fell unconscious at the security check and injured himself. A CISF officer who was on duty rushed towards the man and started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The swift action of the CISF officer saved the life of this person.

Sharing the details of the incident, the official handle of the CISF tweeted a video of the same. In the 22-second video, Satyanaran can be seen losing his balance at the entrance of the security check. Within seconds, the man falls on the floor. That is the moment the CISF officer rushed towards the man.

Satyanaran was seen bleeding profusely and the officer started to perform CPR on him. The technique is performed in emergency situations like a cardiac arrest when a person gets unconscious. It is done in order to keep the activity of the brain intact.

A stretcher was also brought in quickly to provide medical aid to the passenger. Two CISF personnel were seen trying to save Satyanaran’s life. While one officer was giving him CPR, another one was rubbing his feet.

Towards the end of the video, Satyanaran was seen being carried out of the security check area. CISF also informed Twitterati that once he was conscious, the passenger thanked CISF personnel for saving his life.

Several Twitter users appreciated the efforts of the CISF team. Mamata Dutta who is the Chairperson of the Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board and the President of the Punjab Mahila Congress replied to the tweet of CISF. Taking pride in the actions of CISF personnel, she said that they are our real heroes.

Srikantan, another Twitter expressed his admiration for the CISF staff with a GIF.

What an act of humanity. These life saving steps should be a part of school college carriculam. Hats off to you brave hearts. Well done proud of you — Vinod Kumar Singh (@VinodKnit2004) January 19, 2021

Another commenter Vinod Kumar Singh called the prompt response of the CISF personnel ‘an act of humanity.’ He also insisted that life-saving techniques like these should be a part of the school curriculum.