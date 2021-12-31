Watch: Class 7 Boy Dances To Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar In Viral Video

Talent can flourish anywhere, be it in large cities or small towns and villages. A video of a government school student from Chhattisgarh is the most recent and perfect example of this. In the video, the boy is belly dancing on the popular song Dilbar.

The video is from Sarkhor Pendra, a government school in the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh. The young dancer moving his body, similar to how Nora Fatehi did in the song, is Vivek, a class 7 student in the school.

People standing around him are fascinated by his dance, which further fuels his enthusiasm. The way Vivek performed on the song makes him seem an extremely skilled and trained dancer. However, in reality, he is just a 7th-grade student.

Originally shared by a journalist from Chhattisgarh, the video was reshared by Dr. Navjot Simi, IPS. In the caption, the official wrote, “Talent of a government school child of Chhattisgarh.”

Take a look at the clip here:

Internet users were surprised to see the young boy dancing so amazingly. One user wrote, “This is the real definition of ‘talented’ in India.”

This is real definition in talented in India https://t.co/UozNTcwagw— Balan Sanyal (@BalanSanyal) December 31, 2021

Another wrote, “Great Talent.”

One user found inspiration in Vivek’s dance moves and plans to perform them at the New Year’s party.

was looking for an inspirational dance moves for my upcoming new year party. got it. 🕺 https://t.co/jglIImuGJl— RG (@me_goswami) December 30, 2021

Here are some more reactions to the viral video.

Wow it's amazing. Nora is nothing in front of that boy👍🏻 https://t.co/6rEGs2xe9l— PRABHAT SINGH (@PRABHAT06431170) December 30, 2021

Talented boys always find the government school , lovely ❤️ https://t.co/uC7Oc278i0— Patliputra 2.0🐦 (@Patliputra112) December 30, 2021

This is not the first time that a viral video has emerged from the state of Chhattisgarh. Sahdev Dirdo, the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ sensation, too, shot to fame as his video of singing went viral. The boy became an overnight social media sensation and even featured in a song with rapper Badshah.

