Watch: Classmates Gift New Clothes to Teen Bullied for Wearing Same Outfit to School Every Day

Bullied for wearing same clothes to school daily, a high school student in US’ Tennessee, found his saviors in two of his classmates who gifted him new clothes and new shoes.

Michael Todd who could not afford new clothes was relentlessly bullied and mocked for wearing the same clothes. It was then that two of his classmates-- Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett—came to his rescue and gifted a new wardrobe to him.

A video of the students presenting the gift to Todd, has gone viral and is attracting attracted attention and love online. In it, the two boys, whose backs are to the camera, unpack a bag full of things and present them to Todd, as several female students look on.

On social media, people reacted to the video using the hashtags #stopbullying and #bekind. People who want to help can send donations to MLK College Preparatory in Memphis, Tennessee.

In interviews with local media, Todd said he had endured taunts for weeks. Graham and Garrett said they texted one another about what each could spare, and surprised Todd by the lockers.

One in five high school students reported being bullied on school property, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said in 2018. The CDC says bullying can manifest itself in physical behavior, like pushing, as well as teasing, name calling and excluding someone from social situations.

"I've been bullied my entire life. My mom can't buy clothes for me because I'm growing too fast," Todd was quoted as saying by media outlet WHBQ.

"Awesome, the best day of my entire life… I was very happy, I was shocked completely," the teen added.

The generosity has since gone beyond the school's walls, with people across Tennessee offering to send the teen more clothes.

