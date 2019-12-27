Watch: Clip of Indian Man Video-calling in Sign Language Impresses Anand Mahindra
Mahindra, who is followed by more than seven million people, keeps sharing inspiring and funny posts.
Image credit: Twitter
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video on microblogging site Twitter, which shows how new-age technology is helping a specially-abled man.
In the video, it can be seen that a man wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers with a hoodie is conveying his message to someone on a video call through sign language.
“We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world… It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us...,” the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted.
We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019
The video till now has been viewed more than 57 thousand times and has been retweeted more than 1600 times.
Mahindra, who is followed by more than seven million people, keeps sharing inspiring and funny posts.
The business tycoon on Christmas had shared a photo of six children, who had apparently made a formation of “Star of Bethlehem.”
“The person who WhatsApp this to me hasn't a clue where it's from. I presume the kids are forming the Star of Bethlehem. No better way to bring Christmas to a close. Modest, humble, their eyes filled with hope, they remind us that the essence of Christmas is Goodwill to all,” he tweeted.
The person who whatsapped this to me hasn't a clue where it's from.I presume the kids are forming the Star of Bethlehem. No better way to bring Christmas to a close. Modest, humble, their eyes filled with hope, they remind us that the essence of Christmas is Goodwill to all pic.twitter.com/idNkp7JGvC— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2019
The tweet has been liked by more than 15 thousand people and has been retweeted more than 1100 times.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in Finals of Olympic Qualifiers Trials
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details