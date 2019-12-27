Watch: Clip of Indian Man Video-calling in Sign Language Impresses Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video on microblogging site Twitter, which shows how new-age technology is helping a specially-abled man.

In the video, it can be seen that a man wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers with a hoodie is conveying his message to someone on a video call through sign language.

“We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world… It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us...,” the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted.

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

The video till now has been viewed more than 57 thousand times and has been retweeted more than 1600 times.

Mahindra, who is followed by more than seven million people, keeps sharing inspiring and funny posts.

The business tycoon on Christmas had shared a photo of six children, who had apparently made a formation of “Star of Bethlehem.”

“The person who WhatsApp this to me hasn't a clue where it's from. I presume the kids are forming the Star of Bethlehem. No better way to bring Christmas to a close. Modest, humble, their eyes filled with hope, they remind us that the essence of Christmas is Goodwill to all,” he tweeted.

The person who whatsapped this to me hasn't a clue where it's from.I presume the kids are forming the Star of Bethlehem. No better way to bring Christmas to a close. Modest, humble, their eyes filled with hope, they remind us that the essence of Christmas is Goodwill to all pic.twitter.com/idNkp7JGvC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2019

The tweet has been liked by more than 15 thousand people and has been retweeted more than 1100 times.

