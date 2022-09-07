WATCH: Cocaine Worth Rs 727 Crore Set on Fire by Police Officials in El Salvador

The officials of the Anti-narcotics Division in El Salvador seized a massive consignment of cocaine which is estimated to be worth $91 million, or roughly Rs 727 crore. The seized consignment of drugs weighed 2,290 kilograms.

Setting up an example of the country’s fight against drugs, the authorities decided to burn the entire 2,290 kg bust of cocaine. Laying all the packets on the ground, the Anti-narcotics division poured some gasoline and up in flames went the cocaine. According to reports, the cocaine was seized from seven foreigners.

The PNC Salvador shared the moments that led to the two thousand kilograms, 700 crores worth of cocaine, going up in flames. In a series of tweets, the police department showcased their bust. Tagging it as what translates to “fight against the structures that are dedicated to drug trafficking,” PNC El Salvador shared pictures of the officials carrying the packets.

Take a look:

Nuestra División Antinarcóticos prepara 2,290 kilos de cocaína que serán destruidos. Esta droga tiene un valor aproximado de $91 millones y fue decomisada a 7 extranjeros, como resultado del combate a las estructuras que se dedican al tráfico de drogas. pic.twitter.com/HM9CnruVPR — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) September 1, 2022

In the following tweet, the department shared pictures of the convoy which carried the cocaine packets to a safe destruction property in Changallo. In the pictures, one can see the officials laying down the packets on the ground in a deserted place. Then, a couple of officials are seen spraying a burning catalyst on the packets.

Debidamente embalada y custodiada trasladamos la droga hacia el predio Changallo para su destrucción. pic.twitter.com/fo40TCvSyC — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) September 2, 2022

Once all the things are done, PNC El Salvador officials put the packets on torch. Seconds later, giant flames are seen engulfing the cocaine. Sharing the clip, the police department said, “This is how we put an end to this seizure, hitting the finances of drug trafficking structures and gangs.”

Watch:

Reducimos a cenizas estas

sustancias y evitamos su consumo. Así ponemos punto final a esta incautación, golpeando las finanzas de estructuras del narcotráfico y de pandillas. pic.twitter.com/qTvbCOSUYK — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) September 2, 2022

EL Salvador is one of the hotspots in Central America where cases of transnational organised crimes, including drug trafficking, is highly recorded. Earlier this year, police officials intercepted a shipment carrying 2.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean.

