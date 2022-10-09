WATCH: Cold Coffee Maggi is the Latest Bizarre Food Combo Making the Internet Cringe

Street vendors, especially in today’s competitive market, require a unique selling point (USP) to stand out and keep their sales afloat. But in efforts to shine out, what suffers is the culinary sanity. Would you dip your biscuits in a glass of coke? Would you eat jalebi with chicken curry? Would you have rice with ketchup? If the answer to all these questions is no, then you know what the boundaries of culinary sanity is. A street vendor recently challenged these boundaries.

We present to you, Cold Coffee Maggi. Brace yourselves while we take you on a little journey on how this dish comes to be. The clip of Cold Coffee Maggi in the making was shared RJ Rohan on Instagram.

The video shows a man pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan. He then opens the packet of Maggi and adds the instant noodles to the beverage. Also, he adds capsicum, chopped onion, coriander, and tastemaker. Finally, he adds coffee powder on top of the sizzling food. Once cooked, the dish is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner a lot of attention on social media. “Maggie के बाद अब cold coffee boycott , इस chef kandi ka kuch karna पड़ेगा,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Hey bhagwaan !!!! uthale re baba .. mujhe nahi isss kandi ko.”

This comes just a few days after a clip of the Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram.

In the video, a lady is standing in front of a wide pan. She starts cooking by putting butter, water, masala, and the noodle cakes atop the pan. Now comes the moment it all goes haywire. She opens a bottle of mango juice and pours it out on the pan. The noodle cakes simmer and get ready immersed in the mango juice. Once done, she serves the Maggi and garnishes it with mango fruit and mango juice on the sides.

Bizarre foods make good content; good food is still a matter of discussion. Such as this Mango Maggi and Cold Coffee Maggi. Would you be up for trying a plate?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here