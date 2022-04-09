WATCH: Coldplay Invites 12-year-old Fan with Autism to Perform His Song on Stage

British band Coldplay’s recent performance in Mexico gave the audience all kinds of feels. On Friday, the band shared footage from their Mexico City concert where they were joined by 12-year-old Huillo, a boy who is on the autism spectrum. The heartwarming video has attracted the attention of netizens as it evokes an emotional feeling. Huillo’s parents Luis and Sandra Alanso had attended a Coldplay concert in Mexico back in 2016. The couple attended the concert with their son six years ago but little did they know that music would change the life of their autistic son.

This kind of thing makes it all worthwhile https://t.co/dy8Vm9naxh; Hola Luis y tu hijo hermoso! love cgwj&p— Coldplay (@coldplay) April 22, 2016

On Friday, Huillow performed his song Different is OK as members of Coldplay: Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion played the music. Coldplay returned to Foro Sol stadium, where Huillo first witnessed their performance when he was six. After discovering his love for music, the young artist performed his self-composed song, which has attracted praise not only from the crowd but by the British band as well.

Huillo’s parents even run a website where they often share their upcoming projects and how their son finds his peace through music. The website mentions, “Since Huillo was 4 years old, he had been diagnosed in several ways within the spectrum and last time the doctors told us that he is defined as HFA (High-Functioning Autism).” The parents added that they do not exactly know what the diagnosis means, since they are not experts.

However, Sandra and Luis added that their son loves music and Coldplay is his favourite band. “For Huillo, music is the most important therapy, it has so much power. With every step that we take, we can actually see how it affects him, becoming more social, speaking and communicating much better with others around him.” The parents also added, “For us, everything started that day at the Coldplay’s concert.”

Netizens have been heaping praise at Huillo for his spellbinding performance. One of the comments on Twitter read, “Hi Autism Mom here on tears!! thanks.”

Hola. Need to be happy. You are a warrior!— Huillo (@huillo) April 8, 2022

Another user shared a memory of Huillo from 2016 and mentioned, “I saw him crying to you playing Fix You in that video, six years ago. Now you’re playing with him and I am the one that is crying.”

I saw him crying to you playing Fix You in that video, six years ago.Now you're playing with him and I am the one that is crying.— Óscar (@omvargas) April 8, 2022

Coldplay is on their Latin America tour to promote their latest album Music of the Spheres.

