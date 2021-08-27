Watch: Comedian Danish Sait's Video on Zoom Meetings is All Kinds of Relatable

The Zoom Era, as we all know it now, has transformed the idea of Work From Home (WFH). What started as a means to bridge meetings and discussions, became the most popular virtual phenomenon of the pandemic span. Even in this digital age, we humans did not turn out to be exactly experts when it came to dealing with video conferencing. A lot of variables are inevitable during these virtual calls and these came into effect during the lockdowns, worldwide. Fortunately, after several months of online events, we have learned lessons to make digital connections feel comfortable.

Undoubtedly, video calling services have become indispensable since the pandemic started and has proved invaluable. But a patchy internet connection or lack of technical expertise has also shown that Zoom fatigue is real- sometimes to hilarious effect. Funny moments during these virtual calls provided giggles when there is little less to smile about. Not only memes, but several amusing rants by individuals also went crazy viral on social media over the last few months.

Now, actor-comedian Danish Sait has broken down the natural course of an online corporate meeting, as may be relatable to many. In a hilarious video, he explained what a general video meeting sounds like. Danish titled his own edition, “Hi!” and imitated the typical phrases heard during these calls. He repeated the word “Hi” many times as is surprisingly a common behavioural pattern. Danish managed to capture the essence just right as he also plays a few technical snags, other mundane and obvious things. Over the video, Danish wrote, “Hi! What is everybody on these corporate calls smoking?”

RELATED STORIES This Dog Video Perfectly Reflects Our Monday Mood

People have simply enjoyed the video and were floored by Danish’s apt depiction of the online corporate meetings. A user commented on the post, “Attention to detail, who else noticed the Hi on Mute!!” Others were just along for the fun ride and added a few more characteristic questions, like, “Hi am I visible?” and “Hi, is my voice clear?”

Not long ago, a woman’s rant on resuming work from the office went viral on social media. While the pandemic made the work from home situation, the new normal. It did take a while for people to get used to this new norm, but after they did, it became an unthinkable situation to leave the comfort of the home and return to the office. The young woman revealed that her office recommended ‘return to work’ in an email and she felt it was horrifying as the changed work mode modified our lifestyle drastically.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here