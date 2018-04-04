WATCH: Comedian Hasan Minhaj Thinks 'Punish a Muslim Day' Could be Good News for Muslims

Hasan Minhaj, the American Muslim comedian of Indian origin, is a star. And somehow, he even manages to turn a dreadful thought into a joke.In his latest attempt, the comedian trolled Islamophobes for wanting to celebrate April 3 as “Punish a Muslim Day”, claiming that Muslims would end up getting the better of the deal if such a day were to exist.Talking to talk show host Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, the comedian said that setting aside one day for hating Muslims could actually be a blessing for Islam as it would mean that the rest of the 364 days of the year would be hate-free.He was referring to a disturbing letter that was circulated in the United Kingdom earlier in March, declaring April 3 as ‘Punish a Muslim Day.” The letter even laid out the detailed descriptions of how individuals could ‘punish’ Muslims and also laid out ‘points’ that individuals could score according to their ‘performance’. The punishments included physically beating and torturing Muslims, skinning, , electrocuting and burning them with acid, sexually violating Muslim women and ‘nuking’ the Mecca, among others.Upon being asked if the letter scared Minhaj as a Muslim, he quipped, “Actually ... I’m optimistic. I know it’s scary but they’re proposing ‘Punish a Muslim Day’. Day, Trevor, one day. That’s 364 days less than normal.”Minhaj in his characteristic wit, added that if Muslims just remained at home on April 3, catching up on some TV shows, then they could just sit out the day and wake up to a new world the next day, a world without Islamophobia and hate.Taking a crack at the hatemongers, Minhaj added that while he was used to Islamophobes, what did offend him was the ‘shitty graphic design’.“If you’re going to be an Islamophobe, then step your game up. Your poster looks horrible. The only part of Muslims it hurts is our eyes,” Minhaj cheekily added, making light of what was otherwise criticized as a deeply disturbing incident.Watch the full video for the comedian’s full reaction.