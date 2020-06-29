BUZZ

WATCH: Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls a Right-wing Rally With a Racist Sing-along

Screenshot from video tweeted by Rex Champan .

Did comedian Sacha Baron Cohen just prank the conservative rally with racist sing-along? The Internet couldn't decide.

In a video that is breaking the Internet, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen can be seen singing racist lyrics at a rally organised by a right-wing militia group, The Washington State Three Percenters.

According to Rex Chapman, Who dropped the video on micro-blogging site Twitter, Sacha had infiltrated the rally.

Apparently, his security guards had blocked the event organisers from stopping him.

Captioning the now-viral video, Rex said: "Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by 'The Washington State Three Percenters' - a right wing militia group — and took over the stage. I’m crying…"

The clip has been viewed over a million times. However, people’s reactions have been polarising.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

James Connor Blair, who is based out of Yelm, Washington has expressed his displeasure over Sacha’s act in a detailed Facebook post. He has also shared a video clip in which he claims that the comedian had paid people to sing along.

