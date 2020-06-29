WATCH: Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls a Right-wing Rally With a Racist Sing-along

In a video that is breaking the Internet, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen can be seen singing racist lyrics at a rally organised by a right-wing militia group, The Washington State Three Percenters.

According to Rex Chapman, Who dropped the video on micro-blogging site Twitter, Sacha had infiltrated the rally.

Apparently, his security guards had blocked the event organisers from stopping him.

Captioning the now-viral video, Rex said: "Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by 'The Washington State Three Percenters' - a right wing militia group — and took over the stage. I’m crying…"

The clip has been viewed over a million times. However, people’s reactions have been polarising.

He’s a treasure. Remember when he got @mattgaetz to support arming kindergarteners? The “Kinderguardians.” — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) June 28, 2020

I love that he brought he own security to prevent them from pulling the plug 😂 — Ryan Bliss (aka Digital Blasphemy ) (@dblasphemy) June 28, 2020

The 3%er who organized this said “he was trying to embarrass us.” The real: when given the choice between “lock em up” and “chop em up” the crowd chose chop. That’s the real embarrassment. Mr Cohen showed who 3%ers really are. #humangarbage — John Danger (@JohnDangerPlume) June 28, 2020

Trump Supporters are So Easy To Manipulate ... And Fun To Watch... — SylviaR (@HiitsmesylR) June 28, 2020

James Connor Blair, who is based out of Yelm, Washington has expressed his displeasure over Sacha’s act in a detailed Facebook post. He has also shared a video clip in which he claims that the comedian had paid people to sing along.

