Watch: Coordination Between Workers Loading Tomatoes on a Tractor Will Amaze You

An array of videos go viral on the internet every day. While a lot of these videos cause a riot of laughter, some manage to leave the users by surprise. Recently, one such video of a worker’s unique technique of loading tomatoes on a tractor trolley is going viral and it has left many Twitter users surprised.

In the viral video, a group of workers in farm land is seen loading a tractor trolley with tomatoes. However, what’s unique about the video is their one-of-its-kind technique for loading the tomatoes. In the clip, two men are seen standing on the tractor trolley and one worker is loading the tomatoes while a few others are collecting tomatoes in baskets. These baskets are tossed backwards by a man standing in front of the tractor. The footage shows how multiple farmers fill buckets of tomatoes and place them near the tractor. The man then tosses the buckets at the men standing on the tractor trolley one by one. The deftness and coordination among the two workers has caught the attention of Twitter users.

The video was shared on Twitter by Tansu Yegen. Sharing the video Yegen tweeted, “Work smart”.

Soon after it surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, the video left netizens amazed. Seeing the video, hundreds of users flooded the comment section of the tweet by lauding the farmer’s technique.

The video has garnered over 1.3 million views and more than 33 thousand likes on Twitter.

One of the users commented, “Hardwork”. Another praised the man standing on the tractor by writing, “Yeah! That guy is really smart catching the baskets.”

A third user also pointed out, “Dudes back is gonna be trashed.” Soon, a user responded to the tweet and highlighted, “Not really, the weight is distributed on his knee and feet plant, not his back, by the time it would reach impact on his back he has already released them, he must have some really lower back strength now though.”

