WATCH: Cop Challenges Gym Trainer for a Push-up Battle During Lockdown Protests in Mexico

A police officer with a prosthetic in the city of Mexico went into a friendly match of push-ups with a protestor and came out as the winner with a good margin.

The face-off took place in front of the National Palace when a peaceful demonstration was being staged by gym workers whose workplaces have been closed since the coronavirus lockdown began.

While they were performing exercises on the road, one of the protestors challenged police officers standing around to prove how fit they were, reported Mexico News Daily.

The report added that one of the gym trainers had said, "I want to see obese and inactive police officers doing these exercises. I want to see who is in charge of security and whether they are physically prepared!"

One cop, who had one artificial leg, readily took up the challenge and hence the push-up battle began on the streets.

The video of the two taking it out has gone viral since and have been widely shared across Twitter and other social media platforms.

A police man challenges a protester (a gym trainer) to a pushups match



In Mexico City a group of gym trainers were protesting to have gyms reopened.... a police man comes up with this challenge aaaaaanddddd..... pic.twitter.com/Coutz0wch7 — Sagar Singh Kalsi (@sagar_kalsi) July 4, 2020

The challenge asked for 50 push-ups.

Both had good rhythm when they began, clapping each other in between every push-up.

Pablo Ramírez Lemus, the cop who came on the floor, had lost one of his legs in a motorbike accident and was the fitness coach of his squad officers.

Pablo initially did not get many cheers as the protestors supported their fellow gym instructor.

But he soon began to falter and barely completed 50 push-ups before standing up. On the other hand, Pablo continued, even throwing in some one-legged push-ups.