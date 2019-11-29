Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Cop Rides His Motorcycle Over Protesting Student in Chile, Shocking Video Goes Viral

At least 26 people have lost their lives during the demonstrations, with over 13,000 people left injured in ongoing protests in in chile that began in October.

News18.com

November 29, 2019
Watch: Cop Rides His Motorcycle Over Protesting Student in Chile, Shocking Video Goes Viral
Even as Chile enters the sixth week of protests, a shocking video of three policemen on motorcycles deliberately riding over a protesting student has gone viral on the internet.

The incident occurred on November 14 in the coastal town of Viña del Mar in Chile. In the video, the protester can be seen running away from the three bikes as they rode toward him. As he gets on the sidewalk, he trips and falls and one of the policeman can be seek deliberately mowing him over with his bike.

The buy was freed from under the tire by onlookers who jumped in front of the vehicles and set the boy free. Though the identity of the protester remains unconfirmed, the video has caused global outrage since being shared on Twitter.

Chileans have been protesting since October over the government's failure to provide economic equality and stability as well as over the declining social service programs in the country. At least 26 people have lost their lives during the demonstrations, with over 13,000 people left injured.

Protesters have been leading peaceful protests against persistent low wages, steep inequalities and degrading quality of life and in many cases, the demonstrations took a violent turn after police intervention.

