WATCH: Cop Surprised With Baby Shower Ceremony By Her Colleagues at MP Police Station

A video of a heart-warming send-off to a police officer, who went on maternity leave, by her colleagues has gone viral. The clip showed the scenes of a baby shower ceremony organised at a police station in Bhopal. Surprised by the heartwarming gesture of her colleagues, SI Karishma Rajawat appeared overwhelmed with emotions. The cop, going on leave, can be seen dressed in traditional attire as her colleagues garland her.

Take a look at the video

https://twitter.com/Nai_Dunia/status/1582980862164946945

Rajawat, who is originally from Gwalior has deputed a police station in Bhopal. She recently applied for maternity leave which was granted. Rajawat was preparing to leave for her hometown when she found the police station, where she was posted, entirely decorated with lights, flowers, balloons, and several other things for the baby shower ceremony. The ceremony was held as per Hindu traditions, where a police constable served the role of the SI’s brother, and another female policewoman played the role of her mother.

According to a Zee News report, several people, who came to the police station with complaints, participated in the rituals after getting to know about it. People lauded the SI’s colleagues for the warm affection shown to her. In the approximately hour-long celebration, the police station seemed akin to one big family celebrating good news.

The same report mentioned that Constable Pradeep Sharma acted as the brother of Rajawat and performed the baby shower ritual by gifting her with fruits. A total of 25 women employees included in the staff of the police station played the role of the SI’s friends, family and relatives 13 men police officials played the role of Rajawat’s family. Overwhelmed by the gesture Karishma Rajwat said that she had forgotten that she was at her workplace and not her family. She added that she would never forget the gesture of her colleagues.

