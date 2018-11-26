GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Cop Went to Penalise Canada Punjabi Family for Noise Pollution but There Was a Twist

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
When the family in question was approached by the Punjabi officer, they broke into a jig at the sight of the officer. who was also Punjabi.
A Punjabi family in Canada has been going viral on social media. Recently, the family had been reported to the police for causing 'noise pollution' in their neighborhood. However, when the cops showed up, the family realized that they too were Punjabi.

When the family in question was approached by the Punjabi officer, they broke into a jig at the sight of the officer, singing noisily. They sang that when the police came to raid their Punjabi household, they turned out to be Punjabi too.




The video, which was shared on social media, has become viral with many commenting on Punjbai culture.










However, many on Twitter did not approve of the behavior, terming it as crass and illegal. At the end of the 13-second clip, the cops are seen trying to pacifythe crowd, all of whom appeared to be in no mood for sobering up.







