Watch: Cops in Perth Save Eight Month Old Baby Who Had Choked on a Piece of Food

A police officer in Perth saved an eight months old baby boy’s life, after the boy, choked on a piece of food and was not able to breathe.

A couple on Christmas Eve rushed to a police station in Australia’s Perth after their son was unable to breathe. A police officer instantly came to their rescue and performed the first-aid procedure on the baby. After 30 seconds, the officer successfully dislodged the object from the child’s throat, enabling him to breathe normally, said a report published in the Daily Mail.

In the CCTV footage of the Perth Police Station in Northbridge, it can be seen that a couple holding a baby barged into the station around 11.30 pm on Christmas Eve.

The Western Australia Police took to Facebook to share the video of the incident. They captioned the post as, “Around 11.30 pm last night, Tuesday 24 December 2019, a man and woman attended Perth Police Station with a toddler who was choking. A Sergeant came into the foyer and used first aid to dislodge an item from the mouth/throat of the young child. First Aid is very important to know and you never know when you may need to use it. Merry Christmas!”

The video which has been shared more than 1600 times had users laud the police personnel.

