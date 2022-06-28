WATCH: Father Uses Excavator to Stop Cops from Arresting His Son

Gone to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case, police officers in the US state of Vermont found themselves in an unusually challenging situation. While they tried to nab the person, his father resorted to using an excavator to save his son from arrest.

Following the incident, the Vermont State Police shared a video on Facebook that has now gone viral. “Last week, two of our troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case,” the caption read.

In the clip, a police car is seen parked at the scene while two officers try to get hold of the suspect beside it. As the person resists the arrest, his mother also intervenes and tries to save him.

The officers, however, manage to pin the suspect down and also control his mother. But, suddenly, the arm of a nearby parked excavator starts to move which alerts the police officers. It turns out that the excavator was being operated by the father of the suspect who tried to intimidate the cops.

He swings the bucket of the excavator towards the officers as they handcuff his son. While one officer controls the suspect and his mother, other is seen holding a gun. The father aims for the police officers with the excavator arm as they try to dodge it.

This prompts the policeman to point his gun at the father sitting inside the excavator and warn him to stop.

The Vermont police said no one was harmed in the incident and they were able to arrest all parties involved without any injuries. The 52-year-old father was booked for aggravated assault on protected officials while the 48-year-old mother was issued a citation for impeding an officer.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” one police commander was quoted as saying by Vermont police.

