Watch: Coronavirus Patients Sing and Dance at Assam Quarantine Centre in Viral Video

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ANI)

In the viral video one can see a group of men dancing and singing in the quarantine center.

Videos from various quarantine centres wherein coronavirus patients are seen dancing while taking all precautionary measures have been cropping up on social media.

Joining the league is a clip that has emerged from a quarantine facility in Assam. In the video that has been shared by news agency ANI, one can see a group of men dancing and singing. A man in the video is also seen playing flute.

The internet has majorly lauded the spirit of these patients, while some of them have raised their concerns over the fact that the group has not maintained adequate social distance.

A user said, "Nothing wrong! But masks and social distancing must."

Majority of the reactions were all praise. Have a look at some of them:

Meanwhile, a video from a quarantine facility in Karnataka too had come wherein asymptomatic COVID-19 patients had organised a flashmob. All the participants were seen wearing masks and had also maintained social distancing. The high energy dance video was recorded at Government Dental College in Bellary, Karnataka.

These videos not only act as a good stress buster but are also a good source of keeping the spirit of the patients high in these trying times. Majority of such videos are appreciated by the netizens.

