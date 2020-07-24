Watch: Coronavirus Patients Sing and Dance at Assam Quarantine Centre in Viral Video

Videos from various quarantine centres wherein coronavirus patients are seen dancing while taking all precautionary measures have been cropping up on social media.

Joining the league is a clip that has emerged from a quarantine facility in Assam. In the video that has been shared by news agency ANI, one can see a group of men dancing and singing. A man in the video is also seen playing flute.

#WATCH Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam. (23.07.20) pic.twitter.com/SBjtIrSdks — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The internet has majorly lauded the spirit of these patients, while some of them have raised their concerns over the fact that the group has not maintained adequate social distance.

A user said, "Nothing wrong! But masks and social distancing must."

Nothing wrong !But masks and social distancing must. — Ashok Kumar Ojha 🇮🇳 (@AshokKu67597003) July 24, 2020

Majority of the reactions were all praise. Have a look at some of them:

Praying for speedy recovery sir — Ujjwal chamoli (@UjjuChamoli) July 24, 2020

Nice energy good motivation — ramesh (@rame063) July 24, 2020

Nothing wrong, it is very good for removing mental stress — Tapan Behera 🇮🇳#ତପନ ବେହେରା#तपन बेहेरा (@001tapanBehera) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, a video from a quarantine facility in Karnataka too had come wherein asymptomatic COVID-19 patients had organised a flashmob. All the participants were seen wearing masks and had also maintained social distancing. The high energy dance video was recorded at Government Dental College in Bellary, Karnataka.

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

These videos not only act as a good stress buster but are also a good source of keeping the spirit of the patients high in these trying times. Majority of such videos are appreciated by the netizens.