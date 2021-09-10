WATCH: Couple Appoints Beer Boy Instead of Flower Girl, Guests Have A Blast

Weddings are pompous, exciting, emotional, and memorable. Apart from the couple and kins, friends and acquaintances, too, remember moments spent at a wedding. However, one couple managed to make their wedding a first-of-its-kind in a world where there have been mind-boggling weddings like underwater or in-the-air weddings. The wedding under discussion, which traditionally should have a flower girl laying a flowery path of good wishes for the bride walking down the aisle, had a beer boy instead. Instead of showering flowers, the beer boy was handing out chilled pints of beer to the guests sitting adjacent to the aisle. However, the wedding was not entirely off the traditional track. The beer boy did hand out flowers, along with the ice-cold beer.

Brendan, the groom, shared the video of this fantastic and novel tradition that started with his wedding. In the video, his friend is seen carrying a tub full of beer and ice hanging on his neck. In a flower-bloom shirt and chino shorts, the friend starts walking barefoot down the aisle handing out beer and smiles to the guest attending the wedding.

Watch The Video Here:

In the background, there were no instrumental wedding tunes being played. Rather, a lo-fi acoustic version of Get Low by American Rapper Lil Jon was playing at the wedding. Imagine wearing a colourful beach shirt and shorts, handing out beers at a wedding with Get Low playing in the background. How many norms did this guy break in one single wedding?

The video has since then garnered more than 5.6 million views on TikTok and is getting viral on other social media platforms too.

From the looks of it, the idea definitely scored a ten, since a combination of a hot day and neatly-dressed people in tuxedos and dresses only need one thing to add the adjective ‘perfect’ to it -chilled beer to gulp down all other emotions apart from happiness.

