1-MIN READ

Watch: Couple Exchanges Garlands Using Sticks to Maintain Social Distancing During Wedding

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

A couple from Mumbai came up with a unique way of celebrating their marriage amid the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
The coronavirus pandemic along with the ensuing lockdown has led to cancellations of big fat Indian weddings, often forcing people to come up with various ways of tying the knot while maintaining social distancing.

In another such recent incident, a couple from Mumbai came up with a unique way of celebrating their marriage amid the lockdown. Clad in their wedding attire, the couple carefully used two sticks to put garlands on each other, while wearing masks!

The viral TikTok video was shared on Twitter, where a user captioned it: Lockdown Wedding.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens thronged to the comments's section to express their amusement at this eccentric way of practising the wedding rituals.


