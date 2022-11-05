Watch: Couple Falls As Man Tries To Lift His Wife On Dance Floor

People love to show off their dance moves. However, sometimes in an attempt to do so — they end up looking funny. Such clips often go viral on social media. One such viral video on Twitter shows a couple slipping and falling, after a man attempts to lift his partner while dancing.

“Don’t try and be a hero during the wedding season,” tweeted a user sharing the video.

The video starts with two couples, presumably at a wedding party, grooving next to each other on the dance floor. However, the man on the left tries to lift his wife. This leads to both of them falling down on the dance floor together. However, the couple on the right seems least bothered and continues to dance.

Posted on November 2, the 20-second footage has gone viral with more than 3.67 lakh views and over 8.5 thousand likes.

While most users found the video funny a few others supported the man’s romantic gesture.

So sad…he is not trying to make a hero.. but he is trying to make a great husband and I appreciate him because he is trying to best to show his love towards him…great husband, 😊 — SMILE (@SMILE15SEP) November 2, 2022

beta jab takat na ho to aukat se jayada nahi uthana chahiy😝😝😝😝 — Rehma Malik (@RehmaMalik14) November 3, 2022

Did you find the video funny? Take a look and decide for yourself!

