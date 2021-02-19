WATCH: Courteney Cox’s Piano Cover of 'Friends' Theme Song Will Make You All Nostalgic

It's time to move over The Rembrandts as Friends’' star Courteney Cox is making fans happy with her spin of the show’s iconic theme song. Coux, who played Monica Geller in the popular NBC sitcom, recently showcased her piano prowess on social media. While there have been several renditions presented by Cox on the piano, but the latest cover is sure to be an all-time favorite. The actresstook to Instagram to treat fans with a video of herself covering I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

The actress played the classic tune on the piano as musician Joel Taylor accompanied her on the guitar. The video opens with Cox looking at the camera to perform the famous hand claps along with arguably the best-known moment in the track. The same four claps which many of us have often done in unison when watching at home. Then, the 56-year-old dives into some fast-paced chords as Taylor strummed along. Cox keeps tickling the ivories along with the music and simply nails it. The vocals of the classic TV tune continue to play in the background.

She captioned the video, "How’d I do? Let me know what I should learn next below."

Once the duo is finished, a dialogue audio from the show surprises Cox. After realising that it was her former co-star Matthew Perry’s voice on the TV, she said, "Oh, that was Chandler," referencing to his character, Chandler Bing.

Cox’s performance seems to entice the fans and followers as evident in the comments section of the post. did pretty well. Soccer great David Beckham gushed over the cover. "OMG OMG," he wrote, adding flame emojis and smiling faces with hearts for eyes. Cox’ friend and guitar man, Taylor also praised Cox’s skills saying, "You’re killing it!!!"

Cox essayed cleanliness freak Monicaon Friends from 1994 to 2004, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.The six original cast members, along with the creators of the show, are all set to appear in a reunion special on HBO Max. They will be taping the reunion episode soon. The episode was originally slated to premiere on HBO Max in May of 2020. However, it had to be postponed due to the pandemic.