Watch: COVID-19 Spreads Despite Wearing Gloves through 'Cross-Contamination', Explained

Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook/ @Molly Lixey)

The latest in the list is a video that shows a nurse explaining how the coronavirus can spread through cross contamination even if you are wearing a pair of gloves.

The coronavirus is all that people are talking about on social media. Stories and videos on the pandemic go viral every day, if not every hour now.

The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines cross-contamination as the spread of germs from one surface to another by contact.

The clip, which is over 3 minutes long, begins with Molly Lixey saying, “I am seeing a lot of people out in public wearing gloves right now — that’s great. If you want to wear gloves, that’s all fine and well, you absolutely can. But I want to remind you of a little thing called cross-contamination.”

The video is captioned as “A quick little Molly rant about cross contamination and gloves.”

The nurse goes on to explain how the virus spreads with the help of some paint. Towards the end she says, “No point of wearing gloves” if one is not regularly washing their hands under running water with soap.

The clip has garnered more than a million views and has been shared over 67,000 times.

Majority of the countries, including India, have imposed a complete lockdown in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

Health officials and organisations are time and again sensitising people on the precautions that need to be taken against COVID-19, which has already killed more than 74,000 people across the world.

