Watch: Cow Elephant That Fell into Open Farm Well in TN Village Rescued After 14-hour Long Effort

After rescue efforts that stretched to about 14 hours, a sub-adult elephant that fell into a 50-feet open farm well near here was safely rescued on Thursday, forest officials here said. The cow elephant, aged about eight, fell into the well at Yelugundur village near Panchampalli here in the wee hours of today and local people immediately alerted the authorities.

The elephant, stuck inside the almost dry, deep well was was rescued after a 14-hour struggle involving personnel drawn from forest and fire and rescue services department. The pachyderm, after tranquilisation twice, was tied to a heavy duty crane on the ground using rope like, robust belts and then it was lifted to the surface level to all round applause.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: The female elephant calf that fell down a well in Panchapalli Village of Dharmapuri district yesterday, was safely rescued last night after a 16-hour long rescue operation by Fire department officials. https://t.co/Vgs1foKgeR pic.twitter.com/mBWe3XkODP — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The moment the elephant was brought up successfully, villagers who had gathered at the site reacted joyously.

The elephant was being monitored and all necessary 'attention' given, officials said. As soon as word about the elephant falling into the well spread, local people gathered around the spot and the animal appeared agitated and it trumpeted.

The safe rescue of the elephant earned the authorities the praise of people and animal lovers.