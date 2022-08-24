Watch: Cow Enters Austrian Shop, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Animals and humans seem to have co-existed together for years. From the prehistoric ages till now, animals are an integral part of the lives of people. However, sometimes animals are often seen invading human territory for various purposes. For example, animals, reptiles, and insects are often seen breaking into Australian homes.

Furthermore, in India, there are numerous holy places where cows are spotted roaming the crowded streets freely. Recently, a video that has received hilarious reactions from netizens shows a similar occurrence, but in Austria.

An account named Buitengebieden, handled by a Netherland resident, Sander, dropped an unusual video of a cow, casually leaving the premises of a shop in Austria.

“Meanwhile in Austria” read the tweet.

The 15-second video clip opens with the view of a townscape in Austria, marked by houses and shops. Suddenly, out of the blue, a spotted cow is seen exiting a shop and walking on the streets nonchalantly. The onlookers nearby seemed to be surprised at the rare sight and some of them even took pictures of the same.

The hilarious video has garnered over 2.4 million views and collected more than 58k likes on the micro-blogging site. Twitteratis have expressed their amusement in the comments by viewing this strange site. “How… did it get here?” questioned one user. Another joked, “So, the cow did some shopping?”

How TF did it get in there??!! — winsome *bitch please* kaleidoscope 🇺🇦 (@ParkerWinsome) August 22, 2022

so, the cow did some shopping…? — pb cann (@onx_2000) August 23, 2022

However, such examples of animals entering human habitats are very common. In another instance, a herd of bulls was seen entering a bank in Spain. After much effort, people were able to escort them out.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here