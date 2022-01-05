WATCH: Cow Feeds Famished Puppies Milk in Karnataka

They say that human beings are losing compassion and humanity these days, but every now and then we come across incidents that prove that animals act far more humane. This is one such incident that has been occurring in Peta Ammapura village of Yadgir district in Karnataka. Kanakappa Kattimani, a resident of this village, owns a cow that has given birth recently. It is this cow that is the center of attraction now. A stray dog in the village has delivered four pups. But the mother dog is weak and can hardly fill its tummy by scavenging around. So the pups are hungry almost always.

Watch the video here:

Five days ago, the cow belonging to Kanakappa Kattimani voluntarily went near the pups and fed them milk. The pups got used to this and started following the cow whenever they were hungry. The cow is equally cooperative and is feeding them twice daily, once in morning and again in the evening. After grazing, the cow comes near Valmiki circle of the village where the pups wait for her.

If she can’t find the pups, she goes to Kanakappa’s house. Pups know to find her there. Meanwhile, the cow has stopped feeding its own calf, says Kanakappa. Mallikarjuna Reddy, a senior citizen of the village said, “We were surprised to see this. We have never seen a cow feeding pups like this. The bond between them is that of mother and kids now. Each of them knows how and where to find the other and they have taught a great lesson of harmony. It is a sight to behold."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.