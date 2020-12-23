Watch: Cow Rushes after Cart Carrying its Injured Calf, Viral Video Breaking Hearts on Internet

In a heart-warming incident, a cow was seen running after her injured calf that was being carried to a nearby veterinary hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred in Malkangiri town in Odisha when a vehicle hit the calf on the road after which the poor animal sustained injuries. Following the accident, the cow hurried to guard her offspring. It stood there trying to nurse and protect the calf. But it was only so much that a cow can do.

The locals who witnessed the incident were moved by the touching scene and rushed to help the animals. They arranged a cart to carry the injured calf to the district headquarters veterinary hospital. They loaded the calf on the cart and the two locals then hurried to get it the necessary treatment.

As the two men pulled the cart swiftly, the mother cow kept following them. The emotional moment was captured on camera and was then reported by the local media.

The video of the cow following the calf lying helplessly on the cart dragged by two men has gone viral on social media including YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp and other platforms since then. On YouTube alone, the video has been viewed by more than 36,000 users.

Check out the emotional video here:

In the 32-second clip, the cow can be seen running after the cart carrying the calf on the busy street, not caring for other vehicles or passersby. The calf continues to look back at its mother as it is being pulled away.

Here is a longer version of the incident shared on Twitter.

#Watch : Mother love for her baby will melt your heart. A heart touching video from #Malkangiri #Odisha where a mother cow is running behind her injured calf was carrying in a trolley rickshaw to nearby Veterinary Hospital. pic.twitter.com/iQqoNAUAQv — SitamMoharana (@SitamMoharana) December 19, 2020

Earlier this year, a similar incident had surfaced when a bull refused to be parted with a cow. The incident which was captured on camera occurred in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The video showed the bull circling a lorry which was carrying a cow named Lakshmi, who was sold by the owner named Muniandiraja.

The owner, a resident of Palamedu, had reared the cow and the bull, named Manjamalai, together. So when the owner loaded the cow on the lorry for transportation, the bull followed it for about one kilometre. It tried to stop the vehicle but failed in its attempt.

However, after the video went viral on social media, it caught the attention of the local government. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Jayapradeep was moved by the incident and helped reunite the cow with its partner. The incident was much celebrated by the locals as well as the netizens.