Watch: Cow Sliding Down Mountain Covered With Snow is Weekend Vibes

The animal kingdom never fails to amaze us. Their unique antiques often make our funny bones tickle. Why do only humans get to have all the fun in snow mountains? This time a video is making rounds online of a cow sliding down a hill. The hilarious video shared on Twitter shows a cow, instead of walking down the mountain, opted for the easy and fastest way out to reach the bottom of the hill.

In the nine-second video, the cow slides down the mountain cladded with snow with ease. He makes a perfect landing and stands up while another cow can be seen at the bottom of the hill.

“Cow sliding down a hill…” said the caption of the now-viral clip.

Cow sliding down a hill.. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2RAB32mhY5 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 10, 2022

Micro-blogging users have started the pun fest while they reacted to the video. One of the users commented, “Who needs a snowboard?”

Who needs a snowboard? https://t.co/MALBdcjje9 — Apiary enthusiast (@Bound_Unicorn) November 12, 2022

Another person said, “That’s the weekend there at the bottom of the hill…”

That's the weekend there at the bottom of the hill… https://t.co/bO8QjhHwGA — Dave Edwards (@EdwardsWHBY) November 11, 2022

One more user added, “So is that a slushee or a milkshake?”

So is that a slushee or a milk shake? https://t.co/Sd2aNSOgID — Elsa Kitty (@JesusReigns2030) November 11, 2022

Another user added, “And that’s why Swizz milk chocolate tastes so good. The cows have their winter theme park.”

And that's why Swizz milk chocolate tastes so good. The cows have their own winter theme park 🤣🤣 — Thomas B (@tbjoyrider) November 10, 2022

Many users have shared videos of other animals sliding around. One of the users shared a clip of an otter.

Sea ​​in summer, skiing in winter… rich otter 🤣pic.twitter.com/9uQWWvQQvO — Herodot (@Heredot85276728) November 10, 2022

Another cybersurfer added a snippet of a baby elephant.

That’s awesome! Here’s a baby elephant doing the same 😄pic.twitter.com/8xZEPoMvxw — Suj (@LearningWithSuj) November 10, 2022

The video has been retweeted more than 11 thousand and garnered more than 2.2 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a video went viral of a cow casually walking out of a supermarket in Austria. The video showed a few people standing on the street around the supermarket. Suddenly, the cow appeared from the store which left the commuters stunned. People who were around the shop quickly took out their phones and recorded the funny moment.

