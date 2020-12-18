Watch: Cows Frolicking in Snow is How the Internet Wants to Enjoy Winter

There is a reason why videos featuring animals’ trend online. They not only spread like a phenomenon across social media circuits but, most importantly, they are one of the prime factors to spread joy especially in a testing year as the current one.

While negativity and trolling are the norm on social media platforms, the saving respite are videos of animals going about their business that are sure to leave you with a smile. We have all seen far too many cute cat and dog videos go viral on social media. This one featuring two cows playing with each other is sure to get you cheer up.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute took to the micro blogging site to share a video of two bovines happily frolicking in snowfall. The video clip shared on their official Twitter handle of the National Zoo shows two lovely cows playfully nudging each other amid snowfall.

Watch it here:

They captioned the 27-second video post and wrote, “C’mon it’s lovely weather for a frolic together with moo!” As goes the trend, the video has gone viral within hours of going online. It has already racked close to 11,200 views in a few hours on Twitter and people took to the comments section to express their excitement after viewing the cuteness of the clip.

Many users referred and commented the cows as ‘Grass puppies’,while others used superlatives to match the cuteness quotient of the video.

One user elated by their sight wrote , “They are loving frolicking in that snow!”

They are loving frolicking in that snow! 🐮❄❤ — Kristi Schroeder (@KristiS89193160) December 17, 2020

Another giving it a poetic twist commented their playfulness as “jingling, ring tingle tingling too.”

👍 on the caption! 😀 🎶Just hear those cow bells jingling, ring tingle tingling too~🎶 — Anjali (@ThatGirl_Moxie) December 17, 2020

One user simply commented as, “Awe! Giant grass puppies.”

Awe! Giant grass puppies 🐄 — Vicki Berc (@vicki_berc) December 17, 2020

“Girls just want to have fun,” another user commented.

Girls just want to have fun — BG (@BLG987) December 17, 2020

The National Zoo also posted couple of photos of their animal residents on Twitter, they include an adorable Kudu deer family snap.

Girls just want to have fun — BG (@BLG987) December 17, 2020

Here’s A close-up of a female Abyssinian ground hornbill.

👀✨ Here's lookin' at you, Karoline! Both male and female Abyssinian ground hornbills have striking "eyelashes" that are actually modified feathers. They help protect the birds' eyes from debris and injury. FUN FACTS: https://t.co/zsQ9dBjF7J.. . . #NatZooZen #BringTheZooToYou pic.twitter.com/9jIzECQsWM — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) December 14, 2020

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute was founded in 1889 and is part of the Smithsonian Institution, which is considered as the world’s largest museum and research complex. The zoo is spread across 163 acres and sits in the heart of Washington D.C.’s Rock Creek Park. It currently houses close to 2,700 animals representing more than 390 species.