WATCH: Crew Aboard Burning Cargo Ship in Atlantic Ocean Rescued in Daring Operation

Felicity Ace, the ship carrying roughly 4,000 luxury cars, which caught fire mid-Atlantic in its journey from Germany to the United States, is giving a tough time to the firefighters trying to douse the fire. The 22-crew-membered ship caught fire on Wednesday near the coast of Azores Islands, Portugal.

Recently, a video has emerged from the spot in the mid-Atlantic where Felicity Ace is engulfed in flames and the clip shows the 22 crew members being rescued by the Portuguese Air Force. The rescue operation was carried out through the Ponta Delgada Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC Delgada) by the Portuguese Navy and Air Force.

“The Lajes Air Search and Rescue Coordination Centre conducted the air operation, after the Ponta Delgada Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre requested the Air Force to commit air resources,” stated the Portuguese Air Force.

The rescue operation was carried out on February 16. In the video, the crew members are seen being airlifted by the air force helicopter, EH-101 Merlin. The first frame shows Felicity Ace up covered in thick smoke. In the next frame, the oil tanker, ‘Resilient Warrior,’ temporarily fostering the 22 crew members is visible. The rescue team then lifts two members at a time to safety.

The crew members were lifted from the oil tanker ‘Resilient Warriors’ to Failal islands in batches of 11. The team that rescued the Felicity Ace crew included two rescuers, a system operator, one aeronautical nurse, and two pilots, who showed utmost skill to lift the crew to safety. Fortunately, no crew member required any kind of medical assistance.

Take a look at the video here:

The 200-meter-long ship was sailing to Davisville, US from Germany’s Emden when it caught fire. The ship was carrying high-end luxury and sports cars, including the likes of Porsche, Bentley, Audi, and Volkswagen, among others. The Panama-flagged vessel was then taken into cognizance, after which Portugal’s navy boats and four merchant vessels contributed to the rescue.

