Watch: Cricketer David Warner Turns Baahubali in His Latest TikTok Video

Australian cricketer David Warner is a rising TikTok star. It seems that the star batman has developed fascination for Indian regional songs and movies of late. From grooving to popular Bollywood track Sheila Ki Jawaani last month to enacting the Butta Bomma song of Telugu star Allu Arjun, Warner keeps sharing videos on his TikTok account.

He has recently posted another video of himself lip-syncing a famous dialogue from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali. In the clip, Warner can be seen in a warrior outfit and his daughter who often features in his TikTok videos is there in this one too.

Warner asked his fans to guess the movie’s name. The clip on TikTok has been viewed over 15 million times. Over 1 million users liked it and 17,000 commented on it.

Later on, he uploaded the same video on his Instagram handle and tagged his IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad.

The followers even gave Warner a new name “Davidendra Warubali” after the lead character from the Baahubali movies. Some of them also requested him to post more lip-sync videos in future as he completely aced this one.

Warner’s videos have also featured his wife Candice and three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.

David Warner is the captain of the IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad. Due to the extension of national lockdown, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been temporarily put on hold.