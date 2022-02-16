WATCH: Critically Endangered White-bellied Heron Spotted in Kamlang Tiger Reserve

A critically endangered white-bellied heron, reportedly having a population of only 250 individuals around the world, was recently spotted at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district. The video of this rare spotting was posted by the tiger reserve on its social media pages. Starting with the picturesque background of the reserve showing mountains and a flowing water body, the video zooms in to focus on the bird sitting on a distant rock. Perching on the rock for a while, the heron takes off into the wilderness of the reserve.

“White-bellied Heron (Ardea insignis) sighted during the AITE 2021-22. Prefers undisturbed habitats. IUCN has categorized it under CRITICALLY ENDANGERED species list, with an estimated 250 individuals in the world,” read the caption shared along with the video by Kamlang Tiger Reserve.

Watch it here:

Since being posted online on February 12, the video has received over 6 thousand views along with several reactions from netizens. Appreciating the beauty of the bird, netizens also shared their concern over the alarming decline in the population of the white-bellied heron across the world

Found usually in the wetlands of tropical and subtropical forests in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas of India, Myanmar, and Bhutan, the bird is plain dark in color with a white throat and underparts.

The white-bellied heron isolation prevented it from learning new sites and food sources which could have facilitated its survival. The bird reportedly has a population of 10 individuals in India, most of which are believed to be in Arunachal Pradesh. It was listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ on the IUCN Red List in 2007.

There are maybe 10 or less birds in India and the global population may be as less as 100… https://t.co/HA0pQRBMMb— Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) February 12, 2022

However, the white-bellied heron is not the only endangered species found at the Kamlang tiger reserve. As per its website, the tiger reserve is also home to over 105 bird species, 20 species of reptiles and 60 species of mammals, which include the Royal Bengal Tiger, Common Leopard, Clouded leopard, Marbled cat, Leopard cat, Snow leopard and Asian elephants among many others.

