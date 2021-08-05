Watch: Crocodile enters house in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

An 8-feet-long crocodile entered a house in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The incident created a chaotic situation in the area. People were panicking as they were scared of the reptile. The forest department officials brought the crocodile under control and rescued it after a lot of effort. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The crocodile can be seen making efforts to come out from the net in which it was caught by the officials.

The incident occurred in the New Colony area of Bahrawanda Khurd town in Sawai Madhopur. People in the area were shocked to see the crocodile entering a house. Locals informed the forest department officials and a rescue soon reached the spot. The rescue team in charge Rajveer Singh said that after two hours of hard work, the crocodile was rescued.

Singh said that crocodile came out of a nearby pond and entered the house through the drains. He said that heavy rainfall increased the water level of the pond and hence the animal came into the populated area to find an escape. He further informed that the crocodile has been released into the pond again.

A large crowd of people from the nearby area had gathered to witness the rescue operation. People were much relieved after the reptile was brought under control.

Last month, a video had gone viral wherein a crocodile was seen taking a walk in the lanes of Kogilabanna village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. Seeing the creature walk so freely sent a chill down the spines of villagers. Later it was caught and released into the nearby Kali river.

