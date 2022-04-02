WATCH: Crocodile Sneaking up on Deer Herd in This Video Will Give You the Chills

The wildlife can amuse us in ways we can’t even imagine. Usually, funny dog and cat videos rule the internet and are also loved by millions. However, recently, a trend has taken over the internet where hair-raising videos of animals fighting and killing each other go viral and often we come across videos where we witness a predator attacking a deer. But recently, one such old video, which is resurfacing on the internet, shows a ferocious crocodile attacking a deer in the most horrifying way.

Needless to say, a crocodile is counted among the most dangerous aquatic creatures, but in this video, the apex predator’s way of hunting the deer will surely give you the chills down your spine. The viral video that shows the beastly reptile sneaking up to a herd of deer quenching their thirst from a pond, is not for the faint-hearted.

The clip begins by focusing on a herd of deer drinking water from a pond. Clearly, those innocent creatures were unable to spot the dangerous crocodile in the muddy water. As it can be seen in the video, while the deer were quenching their thirst, at the very next moment the vicious reptile suddenly leaps out of the water and grabs the leg of one of the stags. The crocodile drags the stag inside the water, through its leg, as the deer tries to wriggle out of the crocodile’s jaws.

Obviously, all the efforts of the deer go in vain, as it fails to free itself from the jaws of the powerful creature. As soon as this happened, the rest of the deer simply ran for their lives.

The viral clip has left the netizens in shock, as they flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “That’s a lot more painful than it seems… His leg is small so the pain is excruciating!” Another commented, “Hate crocodiles”. Several users dropped a handful of shock face emojis. The video, shared by an Instagram account dedicated to wildlife photographs and videos, doesn’t reveal much information about the location or date of the clip.

