WATCH: Crocodile Swimming in Flooded Residential Area of Vadodara Attacks Dog

Amid the havoc wreaked by torrential rains in Gujarat, terrifying footage has emerged of a dog nearly ending up as the meal of a crocodile swimming in a water-logged residential area in the state’s Vadodara city.

A video shows local residents holding ropes in their hands as a couple of stray dogs wade through the waters while being followed by a crocodile.

The moment the dogs were being tried to rescue, one of them was attacked by the crocodile. However, the dog nearly escaped the crocodile's jaws with a wound on the back.

Torrential downpour from 6 a.m. on Wednesday till the evening saw Vadodara city receiving a record 499 millimeters of rainfall in less than 24 hours, flooding most of the city's residential areas.

More than 5,000 people had to be rescued by the police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Vadodara.

The problems for the city’s residents were compounded further due to rising water levels in the Vishwamitri River and crocodiles living in it venturing into residential areas.

Out of the total blocks in the state, 238 tehsils have received heavy rain. 28 tehsils of these have been lashed with 4 to 8 inches of rain while another 112 have received rainfall of one to four inches.

According to Irrigation department official data quoted by IANS, out of the total 204 reservoirs in the state, two are filled hundred per cent, seven filled between 70 to 100 per cent of their capacity, 12 between 50 to 70 per cent and 38 between 25 to 50 per cent.

