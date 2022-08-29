Watch: Crocodiles Engaged in Brutal Battle Keep Netizens Hooked to Video Until...

Nature abides by one rule, that is, the survival of the fittest. Animals of the same species are often seen fighting each other for territorial possession, food, reproduction, and gaining power over the other. Similarly, a video that has captured the attention of social media users shows two crocodiles engaged in a power play as they brutally fight one another.

Uploaded on Twitter by an account named, The Dark Side of Nature, the now-viral video has produced horrified reactions from netizens.

The 22-second video opens with the view of two crocodiles near a water body. One of the crocodiles seems to be in attack mode as it opens its mouth wide, projecting its gnarly teeth. The reptile then creeps toward the other crocodile, and in a swift move, sinks its teeth on its opponent’s tail, catching the croc off guard.

However, no sooner than the reptile bit its enemy’s tail, the latter wheeled around almost in a reflex and inserted its razor-sharp teeth into the crocodile. As the video progressed, the two reptiles were spotted in a vicious battle biting one another, neither accepting its defeat as they rolled over into the water.

The wild fight continued even in the water as the two crocodiles tossed and turned, each trying to squirm free from the other. The video ends on a disappointing note, for the audience doesn’t get to know who wins the brawl.

The video has left Twitter users terrified and curious at the same time. While one user claimed “I need to know who won,” another remarked, “Don’t start no trouble won’t be no trouble.”

However, this was not the first time netizens witnessed dangerous animal battles. In another instance, a crocodile was seen attacking a zebra crossing a river. Although the zebra put up a brave fight, the croc got its way in the end and managed to kill its prey.

