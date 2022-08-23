Watch: Crow Devises New Method to Drink Water From Bottle, Gets Internet's Approval

In the book, the Fables of Aesop, written by Greek storyteller Aesop, a thirsty crow manages to drink water from a narrow pitcher after dropping pebbles into it. Resembling this famous tale, a video that has gone viral reveals a thirsty crow adopting a new technique to drink water from a plastic bottle, adding a twist to the traditional tale by imbibing a modern touch.

A page named Memes Ki Dukan shared the entertaining video on the photo-sharing application. The text layout on the video read, “Don’t believe in old stories, make your own story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES KI DUKAN 🔥 (@memecentral.teb)



The short clip shows a crow, meandering in front of a water bottle, presumably trying to devise a way to drink it. Although a pile of pebbles lay beside the bottle, the crow opted for a different method to quench its thirst.

The crow with its beak dips into the small opening of the bottle and brings the bottle to the ground. The smart bird then drinks the water dripping from the bottle with ease. “King crow” read the caption in the video.

The video has garnered hilarious reactions from netizens who have lauded the crow’s smart move. While one user called the crow’s tactic a “nice trick”, another commented, “Even though he drank a little water, but drank in his own way.”

Although in this video, the crow chooses a different method to drink water, in another video a magpie used stones to fill a pitcher and then drank water from it.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here