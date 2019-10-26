Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Crowd Applauds as Dubai Police Play Indian National Anthem during Diwali Celebration

The celebration was marked with fire and laser show, dance show and an epic performance by the Dubai Police, who played the tune of the Indian National Anthem.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Crowd Applauds as Dubai Police Play Indian National Anthem during Diwali Celebration
Video grab. (Twitter)

It's a day to go for the festival of lights and the Indian diaspora across the globe is on its toes to celebrate Diwali.

Recently, a video that has gone viral shows Dubai celebrating Diwali in grandeur. The celebration was marked with fire and laser show, dance show and an epic performance by the Dubai Police, who played the tune of the Indian National Anthem.

The Diwali celebration in Dubai was organised by the Dubai tourism in collaboration with the Indian Consulate.

The was posted by Gulf News on Twitter, which shows Indians, who gathered for the celebration hymning Jana Gana Mana to the tune of the anthem played by the police.

This followed the opulent fire-cracker show displayed with music and fountains. And the finale came with the dance performance, which too was well received by the thousands gathered there.

Indians across the country and from other parts of the world, shared their heartfelt thoughts seeing a splendid celebration put up for Diwali.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram