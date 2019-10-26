Watch: Crowd Applauds as Dubai Police Play Indian National Anthem during Diwali Celebration
The celebration was marked with fire and laser show, dance show and an epic performance by the Dubai Police, who played the tune of the Indian National Anthem.
Video grab. (Twitter)
It's a day to go for the festival of lights and the Indian diaspora across the globe is on its toes to celebrate Diwali.
Recently, a video that has gone viral shows Dubai celebrating Diwali in grandeur. The celebration was marked with fire and laser show, dance show and an epic performance by the Dubai Police, who played the tune of the Indian National Anthem.
The Diwali celebration in Dubai was organised by the Dubai tourism in collaboration with the Indian Consulate.
The was posted by Gulf News on Twitter, which shows Indians, who gathered for the celebration hymning Jana Gana Mana to the tune of the anthem played by the police.
Dubai Police band plays India’s national anthem during the mega Diwali celebrations at Dubai Festival City #Diwali #DiwaliUAE pic.twitter.com/lJAaTbdoMA— Gulf News (@gulf_news) October 24, 2019
This followed the opulent fire-cracker show displayed with music and fountains. And the finale came with the dance performance, which too was well received by the thousands gathered there.
Dazzling fireworks at Dubai Festival Mall City filled Dubai sky with colours...thanks @DFCMall @dubaitourism pic.twitter.com/FAvokR1Bun— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 24, 2019
Crowd erupts in cheers as Diwali celebrations at Dubai Festival City culminates with a spectacular fireworks display accompanied by an Indian dance performance #Diwali #DiwaliUAE pic.twitter.com/7vMgWsVFXf— Gulf News (@gulf_news) October 24, 2019
Indians across the country and from other parts of the world, shared their heartfelt thoughts seeing a splendid celebration put up for Diwali.
Wish you happy diwali to all UAE residents and indian— Akhlesh Kumar (@akiivaidhya) October 24, 2019
Words are not enough to express how special it feels when our national anthems are played by our UAE Brothers... thank you— Sapna Chandel (@sapna2577) October 24, 2019
Grateful to U.A.E.You always capture the hearts of all Indians with your beautiful and humane gestures.Long live our freindship....— Ravi Pandit (@ravipanditt) October 25, 2019
just great. ....... Dil Se— akbar gheewala (@akbargheewala) October 24, 2019
Thanks @DubaiPoliceHQ for our India National anthem band play's— ️asith (@Basith2804) October 24, 2019
