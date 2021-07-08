Watch: Cute Exchange Between a Delivery Guy and Customer is Sure to Make You Smile

Leading a happy life is not just about the big achievements or milestones but it’s more about our ability to find happiness in the smallest moments of joy. Would not it be great if we could do all that and be carefree again in life? If you have ever thought about becoming a child again, then this viral TikTok video of a delivery guy running through a customer’s lawn will surely strike a connection with you.

The clip reshared on an Instagram page Nextdoor also captured a priceless exchange between the delivery boy and the customer. The clip starts off with the delivery guy walking up to the door to deliver the parcel and while he was returning to his van, he pauses to take a look at the plush green lawn of the house.

The customer who was watching everything through the camera placed on the doorsteps jokingly asks the delivery guy if he wants to run through the lawn. What happens nex is a sheer moment of joy that you are about to witness, see for yourself.

Check out the video here:

Isn’t this the cutest thing you have seen today? If you enjoyed watching this wholesome exchange then you are in majority here. Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has got over 3 lakh likes along with several comments from the users.

One user said, “I wonder if she was trying to simply be nice hahaha, something in her tone of voice when she said Run through that bad boyyyyyyy” says she enjoyed this too haha!"

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” shared another. “Loved it,” commented a third. Some of the users also wanted the delivery personnel to try for a fighting club team, given how fit he looked.

Well, fighting teams or not, the man definitely got back some of that childhood fun by the looks of it.

