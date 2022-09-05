WATCH: Cute Exchange Between Toddler And Mumbai Cop Will Take Your Monday Blues Away

In today’s time, parents love to share their little ones’ antiques on social media as a piece of memory. Recently, an adorable clip of a little girl asking a female cop in for her stick has gone viral on the internet. The snippet is shared on Instagram by Kanishka Bishnoi. In the video, the 21 months old toddler can be seen asking the Mumbai female police officer for her stick. When the cop refused and laughed she tried to throw a tantrum.

However, throughout their cute exchange, the lady cop had a slight smile while she talked with Kanishka. The caption of the video read: “Wait for it.”

This adorable video has garnered more than 9.6 million views and social media users have flooded the comments section with laughing and adorable emojis. One wrote, “Mumbai police hearty respect, didi.” Another user said, “I was feeling low before this video… but now I am smiling…. Like mad.” Someone also commented, “Maharashtra police is a best.” “My mumma also goes through these cute situations many times,” mentioned one of the users. Another cyber surfer wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.”

Children are a sight for sore eyes. And, things get all the cuter when they are goofing around or having adorable interactions with strangers. Recently, a video went viral from Udipi in Karnataka, when a small girl joined folk dancers on the streets and copied their steps like a pro. The onlookers even cheered for them sporting it. The video is shared on a tourism page named Visit Udipi on Twitter.

OMG ! this is super cute 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rFfink1s39 — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

The page also explained the folk dance of Karnataka. The threaded tweet wrote, “Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger masks on their faces and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmashtami.”

The video has garnered more than 576k views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here