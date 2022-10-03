Watch: Cute Girl Gets Home, Goes Straight To Her Cats; Internet Calls Her Precious

The world of the internet has millions of things to treat our eyes and it keeps blessing our social media feed with some adorable videos now and then. It won’t be a lie if we say, almost every house has a pet now. A vast majority, if not every single person, does have pets.

A video that shows a baby girl playing with her pets is viral and we bet it will melt your heart. A user named Pearl’s Ragdolls has shared a video of her daughter playing with her cats. The girl goes straight to her cat as soon as she comes from school and starts playing with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl’s Ragdolls (@pearlsragdolls)



While sharing the video the user wrote, “First thing Blossom does when she gets home from daycare is play with the cats.” The smile that comes on Blossom’s face is winning everyone’s hearts.

The video has received over 70,000 views and so many users have reacted to the same. One of them said, “I am so here for this delightful content.” Another wrote, “Blossom is such a cutie. She is so gentle with the kitties. She is an absolute doll.” While one more said, “I can’t stop mentioning but I just love how gentle she is with the cats.” One more wrote, “How cute! She’s so precious thank you for sharing her with us.”

The user named, Pearl’s Ragdolls, keeps sharing these adorable videos and she has gained massive followers on Instagram.

