Watch: Dad Freaks Out When He Finds The 'Bug' His Baby Is Playing With Is A Tarantula

An Arizona dad came across a horrifying situation when he saw his 18-month-old playing with a “bug" sitting inside a can. At first, the man, David Lehman, didn’t understand what the infant was up to. Things turned ugly when David figured out that the bug was a huge tarantula spider.

In the video shared on YouTube, David and his family are enjoying a poolside afternoon at their Tucson residence. We then shift our focus to the little girl, Blake, who is playing with an inverted, abandoned coffee can. Moments later, David is seen yelling and running away as soon as Blake shows him the “bug."

What happened next? David swiftly grabs Blake’s arms and takes her inside with their dog. The tarantula, on the other hand, was released by David. Blake escaped unscathed. Despite the fact that Blake is sobbing at the end of the video, David claims she recovered soon and still enjoys being outside.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to Fox News, David said that Blake was playing on an artificial grass set-up. As beetles are often seen crawling in his locality, he thought that Blake has caught a tiny bug for him. “I was anticipating a beetle since it’s that time of year right now, so when I saw the tarantula, I simply thought — Get that awful monster away from my daughter,” David was quoted as saying.

When asked to share sum up the entire experience, David said, “It surprised me."

Tarantula isn’t harmful to humans. It carries a mild venom, which is less intense in comparison to a bee sting. Tarantula looks scary because of its hairy body and size.

