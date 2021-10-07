Watch: Dad Strums Guitar as He Rocks Baby on Shoulder, Viral Video is Adorable

A heartwarming video of a father strumming guitar for his infant baby is making netizens emotional. Videos showing the bond between parents and their kids never go unnoticed, and this recent clip will surely make every viewer click on it. The video shows the baby lying comfortably on the father’s shoulders and listening to him singing. The father is sitting on a rocking chair while showcasing his musical bent of mind.

“Some wholesome content for your timeline. Daddy singing to Baby Evan,” read the caption. The Twitter account gave credits to Travis Gibson Music for the video.

Take a look at this video here and it will surely bring a smile on your face.

Some wholesome content for your timeline. Daddy singing to Baby Evan.😭🎶❤️👶❤️🎶😭(🎥:Travis Gibson Music / Tgibsonmusic) pic.twitter.com/VImUBivcyG — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 4, 2021

The 58-second-video shows the baby peacefully listening to his father’s vocals while also adorably shutting eyes at several moments. The video has garnered nearly 15,000 views with people leaving appreciative comments.

“I haven’t seen something this beautiful for a long time..thank you,” a user said, while another added, “You’re good and that baby knows it.”

One user also noted the positioning of the child. “Is that what that curve is for on the guitar! It makes so much more sense now!”

The user who shared the video has more than 47,000 followers on Twitter. Among other videos shared by the account, a recent one shows a young child being surprised by a fleet of jeeps driving by his home on his birthday.

"Phoenix's birthday dreams came true yesterday, thanks to the kindness of a neighbor, whom we hadn't even met yet! There is still good in this world ✨"Boy LOVES jeeps so his neighbor & parents arranged for a fleet of jeeps to drive by!🥳🎈(🎥:Mc.zibaie)pic.twitter.com/cWdk7ywRJL — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 5, 2021

The kid likes his cars so his parents and neighbour arranged for a fleet of jeeps. “Phoenix’s birthday dreams came true yesterday, thanks to the kindness of a neighbor, whom we hadn’t even met yet! There is still good in this world,” said the caption.

