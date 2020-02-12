Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Watch: Dancer Continues to Perform After Falling from a 15-Ft Pole, Posts Photo After Surgery

Genea Sky was performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, when she lost her grip and plummeted to the dance floor.

Trending Desk

February 12, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
Genea Sky was performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, when she lost her grip and plummeted to the dance floor.
Genea Sky was performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, when she lost her grip and plummeted to the dance floor.

Pole dancing takes a lot of struggle and hard work. While the art requires attention and proper technique, any gaffe can inflict noticeable damage on the body. A dancer in Dallas, US, showed the dedication and professionalism that pole dancing requires.

Genea Sky was performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, when she lost her grip and plummeted to the dance floor. The act was recorded by several presents at the club and shared on social media.

What garnered attention of netizens was how Genea got up after the hard fall from a height of 15 feet and continued to dance.

Reportedly, the dancer broke her jaw, suffered from chipped teeth and sprained ankle due to the accident.

The exotic dancer underwent surgery for her injuries and shared an update of her recovery on Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram

Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽

A post shared by @ genea_sky on

Genea wrote that her jaw was wired and the fact that she never imagined so many people would stand behind her in a situation “like this”. She expressed her gratitude for everyone who extended support.

The CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., which owns the club, told news portal TMZ that they are in no way responsible for the incident and they didn't ask her to make the climb.

Eric Langan, the CEO, added that the club was looking into helping Genea financially. A Gofundme account has also been opened up for her medical expenses.

The account has already garnered $34,689, when the goal was only $20,000.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

