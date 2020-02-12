Watch: Dancer Continues to Perform After Falling from a 15-Ft Pole, Posts Photo After Surgery

Pole dancing takes a lot of struggle and hard work. While the art requires attention and proper technique, any gaffe can inflict noticeable damage on the body. A dancer in Dallas, US, showed the dedication and professionalism that pole dancing requires.

Genea Sky was performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, when she lost her grip and plummeted to the dance floor. The act was recorded by several presents at the club and shared on social media.

this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL — x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

What garnered attention of netizens was how Genea got up after the hard fall from a height of 15 feet and continued to dance.

On another note baby girl was showing AWFFFF pic.twitter.com/GT7H0SvXUj — x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

Reportedly, the dancer broke her jaw, suffered from chipped teeth and sprained ankle due to the accident.

The exotic dancer underwent surgery for her injuries and shared an update of her recovery on Instagram handle.

Genea wrote that her jaw was wired and the fact that she never imagined so many people would stand behind her in a situation “like this”. She expressed her gratitude for everyone who extended support.

The CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., which owns the club, told news portal TMZ that they are in no way responsible for the incident and they didn't ask her to make the climb.

Eric Langan, the CEO, added that the club was looking into helping Genea financially. A Gofundme account has also been opened up for her medical expenses.

The account has already garnered $34,689, when the goal was only $20,000.

