Watch: Dancer's Perfect Split, Handstand in Well-draped Saree Leaves Netizens Impressed

While there is no denying the fact that a saree is one of the most gracious attire to be worn, you don’t associate it with being something that can be worn while performing acrobatics. However, a dancer smashed the misconceptions about what a ‘saree-clad woman’ can do when she posted a video of herself performing the most perfect splits and handstand, all while dressed in traditional attire. She was also seen doing other yoga poses in the video.

Rukmini Vijayakar, the performer in the video, posted it on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Rukmini writes that the poses performed in the video were part of behind the scenes of a video that she directed for the yoga day last year.

The video was received with tremendous response and went viral on the internet after being posted on April 10. It has got over 6.5 lakh views and the like count has crossed 96 thousand already. The video evoked a lot of reaction and people could not themselves from being in complete awe of Rukmini’s moves. “WOW! Gracefully STRONG! Love it!", wrote a user complementing Rukmini;another wrote, “Argh. Why aren’t there more saree ads like this”. Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar also shared a reaction to the video and called the moves “incredible."

Rukmini Vijayakumar is a well-known Indian choreographer as well as a Bharatanatyam dancer and has choreographed many South Indian films.

The internet is filled with videos that make us go wow. In another similar video that had gone viral on the internet earlier this year, National Gold Medalist Gymnast Parul Arora was seen performing perfect back and front flips dressed in a saree.

The videos made Parul an instant sensation on the internet and people could not have enough of her gymnastic moves. Parul who has over 2lakh followers keeps posting videos of her acrobatic moves but the one’s in the saree got her noticed on social media. Her acrobatic moves also featured in a special video that was shared on Instagram’s official page on the occasion of Holi.

