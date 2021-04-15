buzz

WATCH: Dancers Slammed for Twerking at Official Launch of Navy Ship in Sydney, Video Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Video grab of dancers twerking during official launch of navy ship in Sydney. (Credit: Twitter)

A group of students dressed in black shorts, red crop tops and beret cap can be seen performing the controversial dance routine in front of top navy officials

A shocking video of a group of dancers twerking during the official launch event of a new $2 billion Navy HMAS Supply ship on April 10 has received huge backlash on social media after it went viral online. The official event was attended by senior navy officials including Chief Michael Joseph Noonan, the Governor-General David Hurley, Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell and Federal MPs at Garden Island naval base in Woolloomooloo, Sydney.

In the video, a group of students dressed in black shorts, red crop tops and beret cap can be seen performing the controversial dance routine in front of top navy officials. Watch the clip of an unusual dance routine here:

According to Daily Mail, the performance was slammed by a Liberal MP and received heavy criticism on social media.Philip Thompson, a former soldier and Liberal MP said that standards in the ADF during the commissioning of a ship “should be a little bit higher than that.” He added that the dance routine was inappropriate in the presence of esteemed guests.
The performance was called a ‘joke’, ‘rubbish’, ‘embarrassing’ and ‘disrespectful’ by netizens online.

It generated a handful of memes and received hilarious comments too.

Josh Butler, Political Editor for The New Daily tweeted Defence spokesperson’s statement on Twitter. He wrote after he contacted the navy on Sunday regarding the event and they responded saying that the performance happened “prior to the arrival of His Excellency the Governor-General, Chief of Navy and Commander Australian Fleet.”

As per the statement, the dance was aimed at“engaging with the local community of Woolloomooloo and to build positive relationships” and preceded the formal part of the ceremony. It read that “HMAS Supply and the Royal Australian Navy are committed to working with Australians from all backgrounds in actively supporting local charities and community groups.”

first published:April 15, 2021, 17:43 IST