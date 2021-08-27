WATCH: 'Dancing Dadi' Grooving to SRK, Madhuri's 'Koi Ladki Hai' Goes Viral

At an age when most people would retire and sit back to relax, a 'desi dadi' is busy creating a sensation on the Internet. Ravi Bala Sharma, fondly known as the Dancing Dadi on Instagram, often shares her videos on the platform. And, oh boy. She has some skills on display. The latest addition to her list is the performance on Koi Ladki Hai Song from the 1997 release Dil To Pagal Hai. Matching the steps of this song, originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan, Ravi Bala delivers an energetic performance and will surely leave you impressed.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online, the Reels has garnered over a million views along with 54,000 thousand likes on the platform. The comments section was flooded with users reactions appreciating her dance and energy skills. "Wow. Amazing energy at this age fantastic," wrote a user. Another pointed that her energy and confidence was an inspiration for people who want to do new things but are afraid to try them.

This is not her first video that has gone viral on the Internet. The dancing dadi's profile is filled with IG Reels and most of them have garnered nearly a million views on the platform. Ravi Bala has over 1.58 lakh followers on Instagram and her energy at the age of 64 is a testimony of the fact that if you have the will to do a thing then age is just a number

In her recent upload, Ravi Bala was seen showing off her dance skill on Devdas’ superhit number Silsila Ye Chahat Ka sung by Shreya Ghosal.

