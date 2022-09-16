Watch: Dancing Dadi Leaves Internet Awe-struck With Her Graceful Moves

Age is no bar when it comes to pursuing your passion. This statement turns true for 64 year old Ravi Bala Sharma who left netizens awe struck with her graceful dance moves. She was dancing to the song Lagan Laagi Re for which Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Seth have given voice. Ravi Bala is wearing a blue and white outfit with her hair tucked at the back. She did each move with utmost perfection and received immense appreciation in the comment section. The Instagram reel featuring her dance has gone viral.

Renowned painter Manjri Varde commented, “ Such beautiful gestures and expressions.” Popular make-up artist Berry Bajwa also appreciated the expressions portrayed by Ravi Bala. Another user lavished the fact that Ravi Bala is keen on learning at the age of 64. A user suggested that Ravi Bala should try some slow motion dance as well. According to the user, Ravi Bala’s gestures are extremely soothing, but fast. One user even compared her to the legendary yesteryear actress Meena Kumari. Her reel has garnered nearly two lakh views. This reel was shared on August 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)



Ravi Bala got the biggest surprise of her life when this reel was shared by Shreya Ghoshal on Instagram. Sharing the video, Shreya wrote, ” So beautiful”.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/shreyaghoshal/2927831383524089555/

This is not the first time Ravi Bala has earned praise from the audience with her dance moves. Sometime ago she shared another Instagram reel dancing to the song Saiyyan by Kailash Kher. Her brilliant moves perfectly complemented the lyrics of the song. Users were enthralled with this reel as well. One wrote that Ravi Bala is an inspiration for those women who can’t pursue dancing due to some reason. According to another user, she has rightly proved that age is just a number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

The reel clocked more than 50 Thousand views and Ravi Bala garnered huge appreciation from the viewers on Instagram.

